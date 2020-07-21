STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Performing Arts Theatre Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

MIAMI — The owner of a historic Florida performing arts theatre has filed a proposed federal class action against General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Actors Playhouse Productions Inc. contends that the orders and virus itself have caused “direct physical loss,” triggering coverage under the policy’s provisions for Business Income, Extra Expense, and Civil Authority.

Also named as a defendant is General Security’s parent company, ...

Associated Law Firms

Boies Schiller Flexner

Podhurst Orseck



Associated Documents

Complaint



