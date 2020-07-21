STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Hotel Owners Sue Hartford for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

LOS ANGELES — The owners of eight California hotels have sued Hartford Fire Insurance Co. for coverage of losses they sustained when the state governor issued stay-at-home orders in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on July 16, the hotel owners contend that orders and the virus itself “have had a devastating effect on the properties’ businesses” because they rely upon materials and customers from other areas.

Plaintiffs say their net incomes have decreased by at least 70 percent since ...

Associated Law Firms

Callahan & Blaine



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login