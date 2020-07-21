STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Quality Inn Owner Sues Aspen Specialty for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — The owner of a Quality Inn & Suites hotel has filed a proposed class action against Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking a ruling that COVID-19-related business losses constitute a “covered loss” under the carrier’s “all-risk” policies.

In a July 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Bradley Hotel Corp. filed the action on behalf of itself and a proposed class of policyholders who paid premiums to Aspen Specialty in exchange for all-risk commercial property insurance coverage that included lost business income and extra expense coverage.

Bradley operates ...

Associated Law Firms

Duncan Law Group

Mag Mile Law LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



