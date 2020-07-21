STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Quality Inn Owner Sues Aspen Specialty for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses
July 21, 2020
CHICAGO — The owner of a Quality Inn & Suites hotel has filed a proposed class action against Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking a ruling that COVID-19-related business losses constitute a “covered loss” under the carrier’s “all-risk” policies.
In a July 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Bradley Hotel Corp. filed the action on behalf of itself and a proposed class of policyholders who paid premiums to Aspen Specialty in exchange for all-risk commercial property insurance coverage that included lost business income and extra expense coverage.
Bradley operates ...
