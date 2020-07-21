STORY FROM: Asbestos

Maryland Appellate Court Affirms Defense Verdict in Favor of Ford Motor in Asbestos Case

BALTIMORE –– A Maryland appellate court has affirmed a verdict reached in favor of Ford Motor Co. at the conclusion of an asbestos retrial, concluding that a reasonable jury could have found that the plaintiff was not exposed to asbestos fibers in the defendant’s brakes.

In the July 15 decision, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals opined that there was “substantial” evidence on both sides and that it could not substitute its judgment for that of a trial court judge that was present for the trial.

Plaintiff Christopher Coates asserted the claims, contending that during the course of his employment ...

