11th Circuit Affirms Summary Judgment to Asbestos Defendants, Rejects Efforts to Apply Maritime Law

ATLANTA –– The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed an award of summary judgment to asbestos defendants, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to offer a “compelling explanation” to justify why they had not pursued their claims under maritime law.

In the July 16 order, the 11th Circuit concluded that the “district court did not abuse its discretion when it concluded that this motion was an incorrect vehicle to change the substantive law governing the suit.”

“We conclude that the order granting a voluntary dismissal without prejudice is a final order, that we have territorial jurisdiction to hear ...

