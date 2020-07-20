STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Calif. Appellate Court Affirms Roundup Verdict, Reduces $80 Million Judgment to $20 Million

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California appellate court has affirmed a Roundup verdict entered in favor of the plaintiffs, but reduced a nearly $80 million judgment further to a total of just over $20 million, concluding in part that Monsanto had “not established reversible error in the liability phase of trial.”

In an 86-page published opinion issued July 20, the California Court of Appeal for the 1st Appellate District rejected Monsanto’s stance that the plaintiff had failed to prove liability, that insufficient evidence supported the jury’s finding on causation, and that the plaintiff’s causes of action were preempted by federal law.

Associated Documents

Opinion



