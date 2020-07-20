STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. College Hit with Proposed Class Action Following Transition to Online Classes

MIAMI — A student has filed a proposed class action accusing Florida University Inc. of improperly refusing to refund a portion of tuition and fees after it transitioned to remote classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Raymond Gibson says he and other students of the Boca Raton, Fla., college “did not receive their bargained-for educational and other services and experiences, for which they paid fees; and have not been refunded a properly prorated portion of their tuition and fees.”

According to the complaint, Lynn University is ...

Associated Law Firms

Berger Montague

Levin Papantonio Thomas Mitchell Rafferty & Proctor



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login