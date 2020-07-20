STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

St. Louis Law Firm Says COVID-19 Caused Insured Property Damage, Losses

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri law firm has sued Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd., demanding coverage for losses and expenses it sustained after it was forced to close its offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri on July 14, the law firm of Hais Hais and Goldberger PC contends that the government stay-at-home order issued in response to the virus has “had a large impact” on its business.

The law firm, which specializes in family law, says it was unable to meet with clients, take depositions, or interview ...

