STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Business Machine Co. Sues Travelers for COVID-19-Related Business Income Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — A California company that sells and repairs business machines and supplies has filed a proposed class action against Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, seeking coverage for business losses it sustained when the state’s governor closed all non-essential businesses.

In a July 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, The Typewritorium Co. d/b/a A2Z Business Systems says the orders caused a direct physical loss of use of its property and the properties of its customers, triggering coverage.

“The aforesaid orders of civil authorities caused the closure of many non-essential businesses ...

Associated Law Firms

Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP

Jerry Cimmet

Kelson Law Group



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login