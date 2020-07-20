STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Francisco Hair Salon Owner Sues Sentinel for COVID-19 Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — The owner of two high-end San Francisco hair salons has sued Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd., contending that government shutdown orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to lose physical use of the premises.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on July 16, James Colgan d/b/a James Colgan Union Square and James Colgan Potrero Hill accuses Sentinel of breaching the policy by denying coverage.

On March 22, Sentinel denied Colgan’s claim, asserting that he had “not identified any physical loss to any property at a scheduled ...

