STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Nashville Restaurant Sues Society Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses
July 20, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville restaurant and bar has sued Society Insurance, seeking reimbursement for business losses and damages it has suffered allegedly as a result of COVID-19 and government shutdown orders issued in response to the pandemic.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on July 16, Farm2table, LLC d/b/a Sea Salt contends that it suffered “direct physical loss” and “contamination,” both of which are covered under its all-risk policy.
Sea Salt says it generates most of its revenues from food and beverage sold in its dining room and bar area ...
