STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philly Pub Says Utica First Insurance Obligated to Cover COVID-19 Business Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia-area bar and restaurant has sued Utica First Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for losses it sustained when the state governor closed all non-essential businesses in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, 1800 Farragut Inc. d/b/a The Borough Pub says the governor’s orders caused its premises and the surrounding area to suffer physical harm, triggering coverage.

“The orders prohibited access to Plaintiff’s Insured Property, and the area immediately surrounding Covered Property, in response to dangerous physical ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login