STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Md. Governor Says ‘Massive’ Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Scheme Uncovered

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced that investigators have uncovered a “massive and sophisticated” nationwide identity theft scheme in which 47,500 fraudulent claims for COVID-19-related unemployment claims were filed.

According to a July 15 press release, the phony claims — which sought more than $501 million in unemployment benefits — were identified as part of an ongoing investigation launched by the Maryland Department of Labor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

“This criminal enterprise seeking to take advantage of a global pandemic to steal hundreds of millions — perhaps ...

Registered User Login