STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Upscale Barber Shop Sues ACE Fire for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

PHILADELPHIA — The owner of a Philadelphia-area upscale barber shop has sued ACE Fire Underwriters Insurance Co. for business interruption losses and expenses it incurred after state lawmakers ordered all non-essential businesses to close in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Eric DeBella Inc. d/b/a Philly Bloke Hair Salon contends that it suffered physical damage to its property as a result of the closure orders, and the virus exclusion does not apply to its losses.

Philly Bloke says access to its ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman



Associated Documents

Complaint



