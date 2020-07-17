STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Trade Show Exhibit Supplier Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Income Losses

SAN DIEGO — A trade show exhibit company has sued Sentinel Insurance Co. and its parent company The Hartford Services Group Inc. for losses it experienced when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused “a dramatic surge of cancellations for its services” and “a disastrous evaporation of business income.”

In an amended complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on July 14, Mostre Exhibits LLC maintains that the orders and the virus itself caused it to sustain “property damage,” triggering coverage under its policy.

“Defendants reflexively denied Plaintiffs claim without ...

