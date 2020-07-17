STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Buffalo, N.Y. Restaurants Say COVID-19 Caused Loss of Physical Property

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo, N.Y., restaurants have filed a proposed class action against Erie Insurance Group and its affiliates in federal court for coverage of losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders, which prohibited in-person dining.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York on July 15, Hutch & Associates, Inc. d/b/a Hutch’s Restaurant and Delaware Restaurant Holdings, LLC d/b/a Remington Tavern & Seafood Exchange contend they suffered physical damage and loss of property due to the virus and related orders.

Plaintiffs allege that their “employees, customers, and/or ...

