STORY FROM: Asbestos

Maryland Asbestos Judge Holds Teleconference to Discuss Postponement of Status Conferences

BALTIMORE –– The Maryland judge overseeing Baltimore’s asbestos docket has held a teleconference at which time the state of status conferences was discussed, with the court concluding that the comments “have been very helpful and we will be considering them as we determine how to move forward.”

According to a transcript of the July 1 hearing, Senior Judge W. Michel Pierson of the Maryland Eighth Judicial Circuit Court for Baltimore City stated that the purpose in scheduling the conference “was to help us obtain information to formulate and continue to adjust our case management plan going forward.”

“This is not ...

Associated Documents

Transcript



Registered User Login