S.C. Supreme Court Agrees to Review Consolidation of 2 Asbestos Talc Cases Involving J&J

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court order consolidating two personal injury actions involving allegations that exposure to asbestos in Baby Powder caused the development of cancer, granting a petition for original jurisdiction and issuing a writ of certiorari.

In a July 8 order, the South Carolina Supreme Court found that the lower court’s consolidation order “warrants immediate review.”

In the same order, the high court asked the parties to brief the issue of whether the circuit court had erred in consolidating the two actions.

