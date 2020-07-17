STORY FROM: Asbestos

Asbestos Defendant Moves for Mistrial, Says Counsel Was ‘Barred from Entering Courtroom’ to Conduct Voir Dire

OAKLAND, Calif. –– An asbestos defendant that previously contested a court order requiring prospective jurors to wear masks during voir dire has moved for a mistrial, contending that its counsel was barred from entering the courtroom and left “its chances of receiving a fair trial … irreparably damaged.”

In the July 16 motion filed in the California Superior Court for Alameda County, defendant Fryer-Knowles Inc. said its counsel was “barred from entering the courtroom to conduct the first day of voir dire in person.”

“[Edward R. Hugo] was unceremoniously turned away because the Court was ‘not set up for counsel’ ...

Associated Documents

Motion



