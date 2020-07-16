STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philadelphia Bar and Grill Sues Axis Insurance Co. for COVID-19 Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia bar and restaurant has sued Axis Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for losses it sustained when the state governor closed all non-essential businesses in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Axis Insurance Co., Whiskey Flats Inc. t/a Out of Wack Jack’s Bar & Grill says the governor’s orders caused its premises and the surrounding area to suffer physical harm, triggering coverage.

“The orders prohibited access to Plaintiff’s Insured Property, and the area immediately surrounding ...

