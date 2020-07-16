STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Palm Beach Bistro Sues Lloyd’s Underwriters, Says COVID-19 Losses Not Excluded

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach, Fla., bistro has sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s, London, contending that losses it sustained when it closed in compliance with state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders are covered under its “all-risk” policy.

In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Worth Avenue Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Ta-boo Restaurant contends that the orders, which forced it to close for three months, caused the insured premises to sustain “direct physical loss or direct physical damage.”

“Even with the entry of these orders, there remained physical ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



