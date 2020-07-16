STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
N.Y. Children’s Clothing Store Sues Ohio Casualty for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
July 16, 2020
NEW YORK — A New York children’s clothing store has sued The Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. in federal court, contending that the retailer suffered covered property damage as a result of COVID-19 government closure orders.
In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, J&S Kid’s Wear Inc. d/b/a Denny’s further argues that the policy’s virus exclusion does not apply because the losses arose from civil authority orders, not the virus itself.
Plaintiff submitted a claim on March 30, but Ohio Casualty denied coverage, citing the virus exclusion and contending ...
