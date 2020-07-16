STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Pa. Bridal Store Says COVID-19 Civil Authority Orders Caused Covered Property Damage
July 16, 2020
PHILADELPHIA — The owner of a Philadelphia area bridal store has sued Farmers Insurance Group for business interruption losses it sustained after state lawmakers ordered all non-essential businesses to close on March 16 in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, VIP Fashion Inc. contends that it suffered physical damage to its property as a result of the closure orders, and the virus exclusion does not apply to its losses.
VIP contends that access to its business was prohibited by Pennsylvania Governor ...
Associated Law Firms
Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles
Golomb & Honik
Levin Sedran & Berman
Associated Documents
Complaint