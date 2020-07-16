STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Bridal Store Says COVID-19 Civil Authority Orders Caused Covered Property Damage

PHILADELPHIA — The owner of a Philadelphia area bridal store has sued Farmers Insurance Group for business interruption losses it sustained after state lawmakers ordered all non-essential businesses to close on March 16 in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, VIP Fashion Inc. contends that it suffered physical damage to its property as a result of the closure orders, and the virus exclusion does not apply to its losses.

VIP contends that access to its business was prohibited by Pennsylvania Governor ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login