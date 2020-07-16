STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philly Bowling Alley Says Governor’s Closure Orders Caused Physical Property Damage

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia bowling alley has sued its insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it sustained when the state governor closed all non-essential businesses on March 16 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Everest National Insurance Co. and Specialty Insurance Group, V&S Elmwood Lanes Inc. says the governor’s orders caused its premises and the surrounding area to suffer physical harm, triggering coverage.

“The orders prohibited access to Plaintiff’s Insured Property, and the area immediately surrounding ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login