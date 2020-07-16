STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Philly Bowling Alley Says Governor’s Closure Orders Caused Physical Property Damage
July 16, 2020
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia bowling alley has sued its insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it sustained when the state governor closed all non-essential businesses on March 16 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Everest National Insurance Co. and Specialty Insurance Group, V&S Elmwood Lanes Inc. says the governor’s orders caused its premises and the surrounding area to suffer physical harm, triggering coverage.
“The orders prohibited access to Plaintiff’s Insured Property, and the area immediately surrounding ...
Associated Law Firms
Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles
Golomb & Honik
Levin Sedran & Berman
Associated Documents
Complaint