Hearing Aid Retailer Sues for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

PHILADELPHIA — A hearing aid retail chain has sued Continental Casualty Co., seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained after the state governor ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a July 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Clear Hearing Solutions says its retail locations have sustained physical loss and damage, triggering coverage under its policy’s Business Income and Civil Authority endorsements.

Clear Hearing further contends that the endorsements contain no exclusion for losses caused by governmental orders issued to prevent exposure to a ...

