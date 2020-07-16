STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

N.Y. Federal Judge Orders Remote Deposition in Howmedica Hip Replacement Action

NEW YORK — A New York federal magistrate judge has refused to order an in-person deposition of a Howmedica corporate representative in a hip replacement action, ruling that in light of COVID-19, an in-person deposition is too much of a health risk and would cause defendant and its counsel undue hardship.

In a July 11 order, Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York explained that remote depositions in the district have become “the new normal” and that that “social distancing does not guarantee a safe deposition environment.”

Jodi Rouviere was implanted ...

Associated Law Firms

Barnes & Thornburg

Gibbons PC

Law Offices of Andre Rouviere



Associated Documents

Order



