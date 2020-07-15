STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses COVID-19 'Fear Cases' Against Princess Cruise Lines

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has dismissed several cases in which plaintiffs sought damages against Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. for emotional distress based upon their fear of contracting COVID-19, ruling that the actions fail because plaintiffs did not manifest symptoms of the virus.

In a July 14 order, Judge R. Gary Klausner of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California refused to carve out an exception to the “zone of danger” test by eliminating the “physical impact” requirement, explaining that it would open the door to “a flood of trivial suits.”

