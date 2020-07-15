STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Travelers Urging Federal Judge to Dismiss Restaurant’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

LOS ANGELES — Travelers Insurance Co. is urging a federal judge to dismiss a Los Angeles restaurant’s COVID-19 action, arguing that the policy’s virus exclusion bars coverage because the government orders closing the restaurant were issued due to the threat of virus exposure.

In a July 2 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Travelers further argues that the restaurant did not suffer “physical loss” and that plaintiff was not “prohibited access” to its insured premises, both of which are required to trigger coverage.

Mark’s Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant is a fine dining ...

