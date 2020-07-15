STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Judge Says Hospital’s Summary Judgment Motion in COVID-19 Coverage Action ‘Premature’

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that a hospital’s motion for summary judgment in its COVID-19 coverage class action against Travelers Property Casualty Company of America is premature because the issue of class certification should be decided first.

In a July 14 order, Judge Kim R. Gibson of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania explained that the plaintiff’s motion implicates the rule against one-way intervention, because it seeks a ruling on the merits without a certified class.

“Plaintiff’s motion asks the court to rule on the merits of the claims such that it could ...

Associated Law Firms

Butler Pappas Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP

Haggerty Goldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith

Jack Goodrich & Associates

Kohn Swift & Graf

Robinson & Cole

Schmit Kramer



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login