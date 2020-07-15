STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

PFOA/PFOS MDL Court Holds Meeting on Non-MDL Water Contamination Case Scheduled to Begin Trial Shortly

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for PFOA/PFOS water contamination claims has taken notice of a similar case asserted against the United States pending in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that is slated to begin trial shortly.

In a letter sent to Hon. Richard M. Gergel of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina on June 24, the Plaintiffs’ Co-Lead Counsel requested a telephonic meeting with the MDL Court to provide information regarding the Penna case.

The conference was held on June 29. A subsequent July monthly status conference ...

