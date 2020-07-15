STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Lamorak Insurance Opposes Reinsurers’ Motion to Compel Production in Allocation Dispute

BOSTON — Lamorak Insurance Co. has opposed reinsurers’ motion to compel production of discovery regarding its allocation of reinsurance billings for its 2009 settlement of pollution claims, arguing that a majority of the documents sought pre-date the settlement.

In a July 10 opposition filed before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Lamorak contends that it has fully explained and supported its allocation decisions, which Certain London Market Company Reinsurers (LMR) have second-guessed.

Lamorak issued three umbrella policies to chemical manufacturer Olin Corp. in the 1970s. LMR reinsured Lamorak’s risk under three ...

Associated Documents

Opposition



Registered User Login