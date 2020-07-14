STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Medical Clinic Sues Liberty Mutual for COVID-19 Business Income Losses

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida medical clinic has sued Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. for business losses it sustained after the state’s governor prohibited all healthcare offices from performing any non-emergency procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on July 13, Gessler Clinic P.A. maintains that its business operations were suspended as a result of the virus, which is not excluded as a covered cause of loss under the policy.

Gessler operates “a multi-specialty medical clinic in Polk County, Fla., and employs physicians, nurses and other ...

