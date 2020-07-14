STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Insurer Urges Calif. Federal Judge to Dismiss Geragos COVID-19 Coverage Action

LOS ANGELES — An insurer is urging a California federal judge to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the Geragos & Geragos Fine Arts Building LLC, arguing that the policy excludes losses "arising from any virus, bacterium or other microorganism that induces or is capable of inducing physical distress, illness or disease.”

In a July 13 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut further argues that the government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic did not “prohibit access” to the insured premises.



Associated Law Firms

Dhillon Law Group

Geragos & Geragos

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Robinson & Cole



Associated Documents

Reply



