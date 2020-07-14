STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
Relators Ordered to Turn Over Confidential Info in DePuy Qui Tam Action
July 14, 2020
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge has ordered relators to turn over confidential corporate documents in a qui tam case accusing DePuy Orthopedics of causing doctors to seek government reimbursement for defective versions of the Pinnacle hip replacement device.
In a July 8 order, Chief Magistrate Judge Page Kelley of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled that the relators are barred from using information they received while serving as experts in the ASR hip multidistrict litigation against DePuy in the instant qui tam proceeding.
The relators, Drs. Antoni Nargol and Robert Langton, alleged that in ...
Associated Law Firms
Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook
Nixon Peabody
Sanford Heisler Sharp
Associated Documents
Order