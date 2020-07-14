STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

European Wax Center Franchise Sues The Hartford for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

LOS ANGELES — The owner of a California European Wax Center franchise has sued its insurers, accusing them of wrongly denying its claim for business interruption losses after lawmakers ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on July 2, Franklin EWC Inc. contends that its policy issued by The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. covers the losses.

“Plaintiff’s losses are covered by the policy's Civil Authority provision due to the closure order, which not only restricted ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login