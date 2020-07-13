STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Hanover Denies Allegations in Calif. Restaurant’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

SAN DIEGO — The Hanover American Insurance Co. has refuted a California café owner’s allegation that it wrongly denied coverage for business losses arising from COVID-19 closure orders.

In a July 8 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Hanover denies that Wellness Eatery LLC suffered injuries or damages as the result of any act or omission on the insurer’s part.

According to the complaint — originally filed in the San Diego County Superior Court — Wellness Eatery operates three “Parakeet Café” locations in California, all of which were forced to significantly reduce operations ...

Associated Law Firms

Bottini & Bottini Inc.

Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson Guslani Simonson & Clause LLP



Associated Documents

Answer



