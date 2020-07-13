STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Ear, Nose Throat Practice Sues Hartford for COVID-19 Business Losses

LOS ANGELES — A California ear, nose and throat practice has sued Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd., seeking coverage for losses it sustained when it was forced to limit its services to emergency procedures only during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint originally filed on May 12 in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Westside Head & Neck (WHN) contends that it has been damaged “for the amount of coverage it is entitled to under the policy, including its actual business income loss and extra expenses.”

Also named as defendants are “Does 1 to 25.”

Associated Law Firms

Steptoe & Johnson



Associated Documents

Notice of Removal



Registered User Login

Username

Password



...