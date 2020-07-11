STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration
Reinsurer Moves to Stay Action Against Cedent Pending Arbitration
July 11, 2020
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A reinsurer has moved to stay its action accusing a cedent of improperly settling a healthcare provider's claims against two employee benefit plans, arguing that the dispute should be arbitrated.
In a July 9 motion, Alliance Health & Life Insurance Co. (AHL) told the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan that the action against Symetra Life Insurance Co. should be stayed rather than dismissed so the court can address any third-party discovery disputes.
AHL entered into a Self-Funded Excess Medical Specific and Aggregate Reinsurance Agreement with Symetra on Jan. 1, 2015. Under the ...
Associated Law Firms
Choate Hall & Stewart LLP
Miller Canfield Paddock and Stone
Miller Johnson
Associated Documents
Motion