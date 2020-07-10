STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

‘Catch’ Restaurant Owner Sues The Hartford for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

LOS ANGELES — The owner of a fine-dining restaurant chain has sued its insurer in an attempt to recoup business interruption losses it experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, contending that its properties have sustained “direct physical loss or direct physical damage.”

In a July 9 complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on July 9, EMM Group Holdings Inc. seeks a declaratory judgment that Hartford Fire Insurance Co. d/b/a The Hartford is contractually obligated to pay its insurance claim.

“Since 2011, EMM has propelled the ‘Catch’ brand from a single restaurant in New York ...

Associated Law Firms

Glaser Weil LLP

Johnston & Hutchinson LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login