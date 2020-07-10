STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Tavern Sues Cincinnati Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — A Chicago tavern has filed a proposed class action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., demanding coverage for losses it sustained when government stay-at-home orders issued in response to COVID-19 forced it to cease operations.

In a July 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, T & E Chicago LLC, which operates the Navigator Taproom in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago, contends that the virus causes direct physical loss and damage to property.

“Cincinnati has arbitrarily and without justification refused to reimburse Plaintiff and members of the Class for any losses ...

