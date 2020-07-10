STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Non-Profit Hospital Seeks Summary Judgment in COVID-19 Coverage Action

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania non-profit hospital has moved for summary judgment in its COVID-19 coverage action against Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, contending that the policy can reasonably be interpreted as providing coverage for “direct physical loss of” its insured premises.

In a July 10 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Windber Hospital further contends that the policy’s virus exclusion does not bar coverage for “continuing operating expenses.”

Windber Hospital operates three medical facilities under the name Chan Soon Schiong Medical Center in the Pennsylvania cities of Windber, Johnstown and Portage. Windber ...

Associated Law Firms

Butler Pappas Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP

Haggerty Goldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith

Jack Goodrich & Associates

Kohn Swift & Graf

Robinson & Cole

Schmit Kramer



Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login