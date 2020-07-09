STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Concert Venues Sue Society Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — Two Chicago concert venues have filed a proposed class action against Society Insurance in an effort to recoup losses stemming from their government-ordered closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 8 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, The Whistler LLC d/b/a The Whistler and Sleeping Village Inc. contend that coverage is available under their policies’ “Businessowner’s Special Property Coverage Form” because their insured properties suffered physical and direct loss.

“As applied to COVID‐19 and that virus’s impacts on surfaces and objects, Society Insurance’s use of the phrase ‘direct ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



