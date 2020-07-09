STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Phila. Hair Salon Owner Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
July 9, 2020
PHILADELPHIA — The owner of six Philadelphia hair salons has sued Travelers Property Casualty Company of America in an attempt to recoup business interruption losses it sustained when state lawmakers ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a July 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Toppers Salon & Health Spa Inc. contends it has suffered direct physical damage to its property, triggering coverage under its policy.
Travelers denied Topper’s claim, contending that the salons did not suffer direct physical damage and that the losses are excluded. ...
