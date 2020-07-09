STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Wash. Federal Judge Stays Dentist’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Pending JPML Consolidation Ruling

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has stayed a proposed class action in which a dental office is demanding coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses pending the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s decision to consolidate and transfer such actions.

In a July 7 order, Judge John C. Coughenour of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington explained that the stay will only cause a short delay because the JPML is due to make a ruling regarding transfer and consolidation by mid-August.

Mark Germack DDS filed the action on behalf of a proposed national and state class ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login