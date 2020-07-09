STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

‘Future’ Roundup Plaintiff Group Withdraws Motion to Approve Settlement after MDL Judge Expresses ‘Skepticism’ Regarding Fairness

SAN FRANCISCO –– A group of plaintiffs who had originally sought approval of a settlement designed to address future Roundup personal injury claims have withdrawn their motion for preliminary approval of the class settlement, just days after the Roundup MDL judge expressed skepticism that the proposed settlement was fair.

In a July 8 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the plaintiffs gave notice to withdraw the motion for preliminary approval of the class settlement, an administrative motion to file the document under seal, and a joint motion to approve escrow-related items.

The motion ...

Associated Documents

Pretrial Order

Motion for Approval

Motion to Withdraw



