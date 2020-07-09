STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Daycare’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Remanded to Ky. State Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has remanded a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a daycare owner against its insurer and a state health official, ruling that the official is “a real party to the controversy,” which turns upon whether his stay-at-home order forced the facility to close.

On June 29, Judge Danny C. Reeves of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky granted ABC Daycare & Learning Center’s motion to send the case back to the Madison County (Ky.) Circuit Court.

ABC sued West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. on May 8 in state court, ...

Associated Law Firms

Faulkner & Tepe LLC

McBrayer PLLC



Associated Documents

Order



