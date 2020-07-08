STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Restaurant Says State Court Should Decide COVID-19 Coverage Issues

CLEVELAND — An Ohio restaurant has moved to remand its COVID-19 coverage class action against Liberty Mutual Insurance, arguing that the case “involves unsettled and complex issues of Ohio insurance law that are best determined by an Ohio state court.”

In a July 1 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Torre Rossa LLC contends that a declaratory judgment by the federal court “will not serve any useful purpose in clarifying the legal relations in issue.”

Terre Rossa, in a complaint originally filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, is demanding ...

Associated Law Firms

BakerHostetler

Connick Law LLC



Associated Documents

Motion



