STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Policyholder Opposes Insurer's Bid to Certify COVID-19 Coverage Questions to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owner of an Ohio brew pub has opposed Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s motion for certification to the state high court the question of whether COVID-19 causes “direct physical loss to property,” arguing that the issue is not unique to Ohio policyholders, and certification would be premature.

In a July 6 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Troy Stacy Enterprises Inc. further contends that there are pending motions to centralize the litigation with the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, and the questions should not be certified before that hearing takes ...

