Berkeley ‘Farm-To-Table’ Restaurant Says COVID-19 Orders Caused Physical Damage

SAN FRANCISCO — A Berkeley, Calif., “farm-to-table” restaurant has sued AMCO Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cease in-house service.

In a July 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Pagnol et Cie Inc. d/b/a Chez Panisse Restaurant contends that its compliance with the orders has caused direct physical loss of it insured property because the property has been made useless and/or uninhabitable.

Therefore, the restaurant argues, the policy’s provisions for business income and ...

