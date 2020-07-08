STORY FROM: Asbestos

Calif. Court Awards Summary Judgment to Foster Wheeler in Asbestos Case

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California federal court has awarded summary judgment to Foster Wheeler in an asbestos suit, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to proffer evidence sufficient enough to raise a triable issue as to whether the decedent came into contact with the company’s boilers.

In a July 7 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California specifically found that the testimony proffered by the plaintiffs in opposition of the motion contained ambiguities and assumptions.

The plaintiffs alleged in the complaint that Ronald Viale was exposed to asbestos-containing products associated with Foster Wheeler and, as ...

